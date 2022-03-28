Nigeria vs Ghana: NFF, Sports Ministry provide free tickets, free rides for Abuja fans

The Ministry of Youth and Sports development in conjunction with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has made buses available to convey fans in Abuja ahead of Tuesday.

The Super Eagles will be playing against the Black Stars of Ghana in the second leg of their 2022 FIFA World Cup playoffs at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

The Eagles were held to a goalless draw in the first leg of the encounter in Kumasi, Ghana, and would hope to win the game at home to advance to the finals of the compet in Qatar.

In order to have a packed stadium and for massive support of the team on Tuesday, the Sports Ministry and the NFF have provided buses to convey fans to and fro the match venue.

The buses have been placed in 24 different locations across the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and about 20,000 tickets have also been provided at the designated locations.

Interested fans are to get the tickets in the bus stations closest to their locations while boarding.

Among the pick-up locations are Keffi, Suleja, Area 3, Kuje, Lugbe, Eagles Square and Gwagwalada.

Other pick-up locations are Gwarinpa, Zuba, Nyanya, Kubwa, old parade ground and Maraba.

The game between the Super Eagles and the Black Stars will kick off by 6p.m.

