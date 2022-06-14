Mauritius-based venture capital fund, Launch Africa Ventures, closes $36.3m fund. 1 other story and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today

1. Mauritius-based venture capital fund, Launch Africa Ventures, closes $36.3m fund

A Mauritius-based venture capital fund, Launch Africa Ventures, has announced closing a $36.3 million fund.

Launch Africa Ventures’ managing partner, Zachariah George, confirmed the latest development on Tuesday, as seen by Ripples Nigeria.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that Launch Africa has backed 108 startups across the African continent which include Nigerian neobank Kuda, Kenyan B2B e-commerce retail platform MarketForce and Tunisian edtech startup GOMYCODE.

Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that GoMyCode secured an $8M Series A funding co-led by AfricInvest, through its Cathay AfricInvest Innovation Fund (CAIF), and French-based development finance institution, Proparco.

George, while commenting on the latest development, said:

“In fund one, we have limited capacity for follow-ons. If we were to reserve a significant portion of our fund for follow-ons like many other funds do, we wouldn’t be able to cover the whole continent and multiple regions and products.”

Tech Trivia: Which OS feature enables processes to communicate with each other?

A GUI

B API

C IPC

D SDK

Answer: see end of post

2. Digital coaching platform, CoachHub, secures $200 million Series C fund

An Asian digital coaching platform, CoachHub, has announced securing a $200 million Series C fund to hire more expertise and expand digital footprint.

Co-founder of CoachHub, Yannis Niebelschuetz, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, noting that the round was led by Sofina and Softbank Vision Fund 2.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that other participants include Molten Ventures, Silicon Valley Bank/SVB Capital, HV Capital, Signal Ventures Capital and Speedinvest.

CoachHub, which is a leading digital coaching provider, offers holistic people development to forward-thinking companies on a global scale.

The Asian-bases startup was founded by Yannis Niebelschuetz and his brother Matti in 2018 headquartered in Singapore.

With the new finding, CoachHub has now raised a sum of $330 million funding.

Yannis, while explaining how the platform’s business model differ from others, said:

“CoachHub monetizes on a ‘per person per month’ basis, instead of session per session, which gives companies more flexibility when using their services.

“It is also why our clients now engage with us in multi-year contracts. They see the value in bringing in a large part of their workforce into digital coaching, not just for a specific moment in time but on an ongoing business.”

Trivia answer: IPC

IPC Stands for “Interprocess Communication.” IPC is a feature of modern operating systems that enables processes to communicate with each other. It improves performance by allowing concurrent processes to share system resources efficiently.

The two primary methods of interprocess communication are memory sharing and message passing. Memory sharing involves indirect communication since the OS manages RAM usage and allocation. Message passing requires active communication between processes.

By Kayode Hamsat

