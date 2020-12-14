Melaye demands answer on who’s in charge of Nigeria

A former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye has said that Nigeria “is on the edge”, asking to know “who is in charge” of the country.

The outspoken politician added that it was time for men of honour like religious leaders, traditional rulers, professionals, among others to speak out.

He stated this in a post on his Twitter handle -@dino_melaye- on Monday, December 14.

Melaye wrote: “Nigeria is on the Edge…who is in charge of Nigeria? Time for men of honour ( Religious leaders,Traditional rulers,Professional bodies,NLC & CSO’s) to speak out. We are in perilous times.”

Some Nigerians have been expressing concerns over the leadership of the country in recent times.

The concerns, apparently, have been due to the growing insecurity in the country and other happenings.

Last week, the Nobel Laureate, Professor Wole Soyinka said “you don’t believe, in many instances, that anybody is in charge (of Nigeria), adding that the situation in the country “it’s a parlous condition for any nation”.

