Thugs from Kogi govt house on their way to destroy my home, Dino Melaye alleges

A former Kogi West senator, Dino Melaye, has cried out over alleged movement of thugs to his house in the Aiyetoro Gbede area of the state.

He said that the thugs left Kogi State government house, Lokoja to his house with the mission to destroy it.

Melaye stated this in a tweet on his Twitter handle, @dino_melaye, on Tuesday.

READ ALSO: Four persons reportedly killed, others injured as residents invade COVID-19 palliatives warehouse in Kogi

He wrote, ”Loaded thugs left government house lokoja now on their way to my house in Aiyetoro Gbede. Their mission is to go destroy the house.”

Residents of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital had earlier on Monday scampered for safety after some masked armed thugs took over the area shooting sporadically.

Join the conversation

Opinions