Melaye says signing of Electoral Act is ‘political obituary’ of APC

Former senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye, has spoken on President Muhammadu Buhari’s signing of the Electoral Act Amended Bill into law.

President Buhari on Friday signed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 into law following varying pressures from different civil society organizations.

The signing of the bill took place at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC, Mahmood Yakubu and President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan among others, in attendance.

In a tweet on Monday, Dino Malaye lampooned the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its members for failing to commend the President for signing the Electoral Act 2022, noting that President Buhari had signed the ruling party’s “political obituary”.

The tweet reads: “Wait ooooo l never see one person in APC commending Mr. President for signing Electoral Act 2022. Oga don sign their political Obituary. Odabo APC…”

