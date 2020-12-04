Members of #EndSARS not immune from prosecution, Nigerian govt warns protesters

The Federal Government on Friday declared its readiness to probe and prosecute promoters of last month’s #EndSARS protest in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who addressed newspaper editors at a roundtable in Lagos, said the arrest of some #EndSARS protesters and sponsors was an indication that nobody was above investigation or prosecution.

He added that being a member of the #EndSARS movement was not immune from investigation or prosecution for breach of the laws.

The minister said: “Being a member of #EndSARS protest does not grant you immunity if you have committed any crime against the land. The key thing is that you must be treated according to the laws.

READ ALSO: #EndSARS: Nigerian govt reaches out to UK over parliament’s threat of sanction

“Even those whose accounts were frozen, the Central Bank of Nigeria went to court to seek permission to freeze the accounts. I am also aware that some of them whose international passports were seized had been returned.

“None can stop the government from investigating anybody, including #EndSARS protesters. Whoever you are and whatever you are doing, you must not take the laws into your hands.

“You must follow the due process because where your rights end is where someone else’s rights start.”

Mohammed said there was no clampdown on the protesters and their supporters, adding that the government is following the due process in the investigations being carried out.

Join the conversation

Opinions