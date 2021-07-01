 Messi now out of contract. Where will he play next season? | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Sports

Messi now out of contract. Where will he play next season?

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lionel Messi has officially become a free agent after his contract with Spanish giants, Barcelona, expired on the last day of June.

The Argentine, who is currently leading his national team at the Copa America, is now free to join any club of his choice.

Recall that the 34-year-old attempted to leave Barcelona at the start of the season, but failed to do so as certain clause in his contract wouldn’t let him go.

As it stands, talks over a new contract at Barcelona are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp next season, or not.

Read Also: I would like to play in the United States —Messi

In May, Barcelona president Joan Laporta said a new contract for Messi was “not done yet” but that things were “going well”.

Also in May, Barca manager Ronald Koeman said he hoped Messi had not played his final home game for the club after a 2-1 defeat by Celta Vigo ended their title hopes.

But will Messi remain at Camp Nou this coming season, or find a new ground to ply his trade?

He has been repeatedly linked with moves to French giants, Paris St-Germain and Premier League champions, Manchester City, as well as America’s Major League Soccer.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....