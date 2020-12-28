I would like to play in the United States —Messi

Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has revealed he has intentions of playing in the United States when he finally leaves the Spanish giants.

The 33-year-old, who has played all his professional career at Barca, is on the verge of leaving at the end of this season.

Messi almost left the Catalan club last summer but all efforts he made to leave proved abortive as the club and the Spanish La Liga insisted that the release clause in his contract be adhered to.

“I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” Messi told Spanish television channel La Sexta.

Read Also: How to beat Messi’s 644 goal record, Lineker explains ‘the impossible’

“I’m going to wait until the season ends. I would like to play in the United States and experience life and the league there, but ultimately come back to Barcelona in some capacity.

“Right now the most important thing is to focus on the team and finish the season well, to focus on trying to win trophies and not get distracted by other things.”

Messi, who is Barca’s record goalscorer, can begin negotiations with overseas clubs in January as his current contract allows it.

Barcelona, who did not win a trophy last season, are fifth in La Liga after their worst start to a league campaign in 33 years.

Join the conversation

Opinions