Military authorities claim troops foiled Gov Buni’s convoy attack

The Defence Headquarters claimed on Monday troops of 29 Task Force Brigade foiled the attack by terrorists on the convoy of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, last weekend.

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked the governor’s convoy along the Maiduguri-Damaturu Road and killed two policemen on Saturday evening.

Two other police officers were also injured in the attack.

However, in a statement issued by the Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. Edward Buba, said one military truck driver, four police escorts and one Department of State Service (DSS) operative wounded in the attack were in stable condition.

He added that one of the injured police escorts died shortly upon arrival at the Specialists Hospital in Damaturu.

READ ALSO: Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attack Gov Buni’s convoy, kill 2 police officers in Borno

The spokesman revealed that the troops also recovered the two vehicles affected in the incident.

“Reinforcement of troops from 29 Task Force Brigade led by the Brigade Commander is conducting a fighting patrol in the area to locate the terrorists who carried out the dastardly act.

“The two vehicles affected in the incident include one military MRAP and one civilian escort vehicle whose tyres were shot at during the incident, have been safely recovered to the military camp at Benisheikh.

“Operations are ongoing to hunt and destroy the terrorists that perpetrated the attack.”

.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now