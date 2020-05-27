Military kills 30 bandits in Zamfara airstrikes

The Defence Headquarters said on Wednesday the Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji had killed at least 30 bandits and destroyed their logistics store during airstrikes in Doumborou Forest area of Zamfara.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the air raids were carried out on Tuesday.

He said the operation was executed based on credible intelligence which revealed that a thatched structure within the forest was being used by the bandits to store their logistics.

According to him, an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft on patrol also spotted some of the bandits on motorcycles and tracked them to the storehouse where they lodged some items.

He added that the air component therefore dispatched an attack helicopter to engage the location, recording accurate hits which resulted in the destruction of the store.

The media coordinator said: “The attack helicopter subsequently trailed the bandits who fled the location and mopped them up in follow-on attacks, neutralising at least 30 of them as later confirmed by intelligence sources.

“The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) commends the Air Component for its professionalism and directs it to remain resolute in the conduct of airstrikes whilst continuing to provide close air support for ongoing ground operations in order to eradicate all bandits.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria sincerely appreciates the continued support and cooperation of all well-meaning Nigerians, as we keep up the tempo of our operations to defeat all enemies of our great nation.”

