News
Minister blames street traders, beggars for insecurity in Abuja
The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has accused beggars, and street traders from neighbouring states of fueling the insecurity in the nation’s capital.
The minister according to a statement issued by the Director of Information and Communication in the FCT, Muhammad Sule, stated this at a meeting with the FCT security committee on Friday.
The committee which is headed by Bello is expected to work with community leaders to build an effective vigilante network in the rural communities.
Represented at the meeting by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramotu Tijani-Aliyu, the minister said the committee had concluded plans to launch resuscitated G-7 Security Joint Operation in September.
READ ALSO: FCT minister shuts down Dei-Dei Timber Market after unrest, four people killed
The statement read: “The Security Agencies in the FCT have upped their game and people who have no business being here are being sent away.
“Some of them come under different guises such as begging, street trading, among others. They usually come from neighbouring states and are causing security breaches here. That is why we have decided to send them out.”
The FCT has witnessed several attacks by Boko Haram insurgents and other criminals in recent weeks.
