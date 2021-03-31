Ministry collates 12m out-of-school kids for alternate school programme | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ministry collates 12m out-of-school kids for alternate school programme
Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development has stated that the National Steering Committee on Alternate School Programme (ASP) has begun the collation of data of all out-of-school children across the country.
Farouq said this in a statement by her media aide, Mrs Nneka Anibeze on Tuesday, March 30, in Abuja.
She quoted the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), report as noting that about 12 million children were currently out of school in the country.
“This committee will work with the statistics made available by the NBS to engage these out- of-school children.
“The ASP possesses the potential for every child to gain access to quality education, irrespective of social, cultural or economic standing.
“It will also provide a means of improving household incomes for their respective families, through the Federal Government’s Social Investment Programmes.
“It also seeks to equip children with the requisite skills and wherewithal to engage with and contribute meaningfully to the Nigerian economy,” Farouq said.
She explained that the committee had worked closely with the Ministry of Education and other ministries to refine the concept of the ASP.
“In collaboration with the Ministry of Education, we have spent the last few weeks in engagement with various stakeholders, in a bid to refine and strengthen the ASP concept.
“The significance of each member of the committee in providing the necessary leadership for the success of the programme cannot be overemphasised,” Farouq said.
