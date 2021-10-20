Ministry of Power to spend N17.9m to fuel, maintain generators

The Federal Ministry of Power charged with the responsibility of providing electricity supply has budgeted N17.9 million (N17,958,535 56) to fuel generators and plants in 2022

The provisions which are contained in the 2022 budget proposal submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari is specifically for agencies under the ministry.

The agencies include National Rural Electrification Agency, Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA) Hqtrs, National Power Training Institute, Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited.

The agencies are a core part of the ministry of power mandate to ensure adequate power supply in the country.

Details from the project shows the agencies will spend N12.6 million (N12,658,535) on the purchase of fuel while N5.3 million (N5,300,000) will be for the maintenance of plants and generators.

The breakdown of the figures shows that a total of N1.54 million will be spent by the National Rural Electrification Agency to buy fuel for generators.

The agency exists to facilitate the provision of affordable power supply for residential, commercial, industrial and social activities in the rural and peri-urban areas of the country.

The Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency also has N4 million in its budget as expenses for fuel.

NEMSA is particularly in charge in the area of electricity supply in the country.

Also, the National Power Training Institute, a place for power sector personnel and coordinated training activities in the sector will spend next year N1.8 million on fuel purchase and 2 million for generator, plant maintenance.

To ensure alternative power supply for the smooth running of operation, the Nigeria Electricity Liability Management Limited will be spending N8.6 million.

N5.30 million will go into fuel purchase while N3.30 million will for the maintenance of plant and generator.

Ripples Nigeria had also earlier reported that the State House which is the seat of power has a budget of N30.67 million to fuel generators and plants.

The budget expenses for fuel in the Ministry of Power, comes a few months after Alhaji Saleh Mamman, promised Nigerians there will be improved electricity supply.

Speaking with newsmen in Jalingo, Mamman also assured that alternative sources of power generation would be provided for communities that had not been connected to the national grid.

