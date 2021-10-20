Nothing has changed with Police since 2020 #EndSARS protests – Atedo Peterside

The founder of Stanbic IBTC and renowned economist, Atedo Peterside, has berated the policing system in the country.

According to him, nothing has changed regarding the corrupt status quo regarding policing across the country which triggered the nationwide #EndSARS protests in 2020.

Peterside made this call during an interview with AriseTV on Wednesday, monitored by Ripples Nigeria.

“I am not aware anything has changed significantly with the police. What is changing is the youth being more politically aware. One of the things that has changed is that there have been leaders despite their mantra of “no leaders.”

“No organisation can survive without leadership. The differing leaderships amongst the groups can come together to ensure the needed change,” he noted in response to the current state of affairs.

READ ALSO: Nigerian govt maintains stand, says Lekki #EndSARS shooting a ‘phantom massacre’

Peterside further detailed the gains from the #EndSARS protests regarding youth inclusivity in politics and governance.

“The lesson I learned is that it is possible for youth to become politically active and due to its spontaneity, it means the youth can become active with the potentials in a broader sense.

“Some of us think this country is not going to change until we bring in the youth section of the populace.

“A unified engagement can’t happen; a series of parallel efforts is needed to coalesce for the benefit of the country. This can be seen in our history with the efforts of our founding fathers. What the youth should do is to be politically active in different groups with the same motive: a better Nigeria.”

Furthermore, he appealed to the authorities to ensure civil engagement rather than outright brutality of dissenting voices.

“On the part of the authorities, I hope they have learned. Of course, I was distressed seeing the mayhem on public properties and it is important that the authorities move from outright brutality to being more humane towards the agitations for what youth. But the events were definitely not wasted.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now