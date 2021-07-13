Miyetti Allah accuses South-West govs of shielding Igboho

The umbrella body of Fulani herdsmen in Nigeria, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, has accused governors in the South-West of shielding self-styled Yoruba Nation activist and freedom fighter, Sunday Igboho, from being arrested and prosecuted.

The group, in a statement issued by its spokesman, Saleh Alhassan, on Tuesday and made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the Directiorate of State Services (DSS), should have raided Igboho’s house earlier than it did.

It also advised the Yoruba activist to turn himself in to face justice.

The statement reads:

“All his (Igboho’s) actions are political; he is being used. His godfathers in the South-West, and by that, the governors, should bring him out.

Read also: Southern govs want to use ban on open grazing to negotiate for 2023 presidency —Miyetti Allah

“The security agencies are speaking the language he understands, they will get him. I know the governors are hiding him but they (security agents) will get him.

“The (Nigerian) state has declared him wanted. He is not more than the state. The governors keeping him should produce him.

“It is in his (Igboho) own best interest if he submits himself peacefully so that he can face justice. Why is he running? Is he not a revolutionary?

“He should submit himself before they get him because as it is now, he has been declared wanted, he should present himself to the nearest police station.

“He declared a republic; that was a rebellion. How can you be threatening the sovereignty of the (Nigerian) state and you still have the guts to be walking around and organising rallies?”

Join the conversation

Opinions