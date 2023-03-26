More troubles in PDP as Benue ward suspends national chairman, Ayu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) executive committee in Igyorov Ward of Gboko Local Government Area of Benue State has suspended the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, over alleged anti-party activities.

The PDP secretary in the ward, Banger Dooyum, who read the resolution at a media briefing on Sunday in Makurdi, said members of the executive committee had passed a vote of no confidence on the embattled chairman.

At least 12 out of the 17 members of the executive committee signed the documents endorsing Ayu’s suspension.

Dooyum said the chairman’s activities contributed to PDP’s defeat in his ward and local government area in last Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The members alleged that many of Ayu’s closest allies worked for the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the election.

The former Minister of Education has come under pressure from PDP leaders to step down from the position over the party’s abysmal performance in the just concluded general elections.

Five governors in PDP led by Rivers State’s Nyesome Wike had last year demanded Ayu’s resignation over his role in the breach of the party’s zoning principle.

The imbroglio forced the quintet to boycott the party’s preparations for the general elections.

