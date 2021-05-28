MTN Nigeria's shareholders lose N100bn amid profit-taking | Ripples Nigeria

Business
MTN Nigeria’s shareholders lose N100bn amid profit-taking
MTN Nigeria shareholders had no reason to celebrate this week as their investment in the telecommunications company went down by 3.03 percent at the close of trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday.
MTN began the week on a high after its market value surpassed one of its closest rivals in the industry, Airtel.
The company had displaced the Bharti subsidiary as second most valuable firm on the Nigerian bourse.
But after five days of trading, last week gains were almost shed as shareholders lost about N100 billion, according to Ripples Nigeria analysis of the network provider’s capital market performance this week.
MTN ended the week with N3.2 trillion market capitalisation on May 28 despite investors increasing their offer for the y’ello network stock, which was higher than the week’s opening price.
READ ALSO: MTN loses over 2.41m subscribers in three months, 9mobile shocks Glo, Airtel
MTN opened with N160 per share on Monday but closed the day with N160.5kobo per share.
The telecommunication giant traded flat on Friday, when it closed at N160.9kobo per share.
The rise in stock price didn’t stop the MTN market value from dropping by N100 billion when compared to last week’s market capitalisation of N3.3 trillion.
While some shareholders were impacted by the decline, others engaged in profit-taking to take advantage of investors’ interest in the company.
951,265 shares were traded between investors and shareholders at N160.9kobo per share on Friday compared to Monday’s 570,386 shares sold at N160.5 per share.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...