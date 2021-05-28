Investors’ interest makes Nigerian Breweries shareholders N20bn richer | Ripples Nigeria

Business
Investors’ interest makes Nigerian Breweries shareholders N20bn richer
Nigerian Breweries shareholders are popping the champagne to celebrate an impressive week that added about N20 billion to their investment in the company.
The company started the week with N447.8 billion. But rising investors’ interest in the brewer’s stock led to a 4.46 percent rise in shareholders’ investment.
According to analysis of Nigerian Breweries‘ capital market trading, the N20 billion gain recorded in five days had increased the company’s market capitalisation to N467.81 billion.
Nigerian Breweries’ stock was in high demand as investors jostle for a taste of the company’s products in the capital market. This caused a surge in its stock price for four straight days.
In five days, the stock price increased by 4.46 percent after gaining N2.5kobo.
This pushed Nigerian Breweries’ stock price from N56 to N58.5kobo per share on May 28.
