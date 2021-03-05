My purported interest in 2023 presidential election mere speculation – Jonathan | Ripples Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan on Friday dismissed as mere speculation his intention to vie for the country’s presidency in 2023.

He also called for synergy between the Federal Government and other stakeholders including state governors and security agencies so as to tackle the country’s security challenges.

Jonathan, who stated this when he paid a condolence visit to the Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, at Government House in Asaba, over the death of his father, Sir Okorie Okowa, promised to continue serving God and humanity to the best of his ability.

He stressed that synergy was required to de-escalate tension occasioned by the country’s security challenges.

Jonathan also decried the recent abduction of students and other Nigerians by bandits.

The ex-President said: “On the rumour of my interest in 2023 presidential election, it was mere speculation.

“I will continue to serve God, humanity, Africa, and the world to the best of my ability and with all sense of commitment and sincerity.

“I believe that with the commitment of the governors and the Federal Government, we will be able to address the issue of security in the country.

“I believe that the President himself is not sleeping and that the governors are not sleeping as well over the insecurity challenge in the country.

“As long as the governors, the President, and all the security agencies can work together, Nigeria will be able to cross over this very ugly phase of societal evolution.

Jonathan, who ruled Nigeria from 2010 to 2015, lost in his re-election bid after he was defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari in that year’s presidential election.

