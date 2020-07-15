NAF loses first ever female combat helicopter pilot

The Nigerian Airforce has lost a pioneer female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who died on Tuesday from head injuries after a road traffic accident at NAF Base, Kaduna.

This was made known in a memo published on the official social media handle of the Nigerian Airforce.

The young officer who hailed from Kogi state was commissioned into the force in September 2017 and has been recognized for her gallant contributions in efforts to rid Nigeria’s North Central states of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

During her short stay in active service, the United States and South African-trained Flying Officer flew several combat missions under operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger state.

