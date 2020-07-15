Latest Politics

NAF loses first ever female combat helicopter pilot

July 15, 2020
NAF loses first ever female combat helicopter pilot
By Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Airforce has lost a pioneer female combat helicopter pilot, Flying Officer Tolulope Arotile who died on Tuesday from head injuries after a road traffic accident at NAF Base, Kaduna.

This was made known in a memo published on the official social media handle of the Nigerian Airforce.

Read also: NAF makes history, wings first female fighter pilot

The young officer who hailed from Kogi state was commissioned into the force in September 2017 and has been recognized for her gallant contributions in efforts to rid Nigeria’s North Central states of armed bandits and other criminal elements.

During her short stay in active service, the United States and South African-trained Flying Officer flew several combat missions under operation GAMA AIKI in Minna, Niger state.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!