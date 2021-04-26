SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more | Ripples Nigeria

The social media space on Monday witnessed a wild influx of violence-related topics following series of chaos that erupted in different parts of the country.

These topics made the highlights of conversations across online platforms for most part of the day.

Nigerian Airforce

NAF faced serious backlash on Monday following reports that the Force accidentally killed over 30 foot soldiers during an air raid amidst the battle against BokoHaram insurgents in the North-East.

Though the NAF in a statement has described the incident as an error, Nigerians are finding it difficult to believe claims that the soldiers were killed by mistake.

Some who suspected foul play on the part of the Nigerian Airforce noted that the incident indicated that there were elements in the Nigerian Military, making deliberate attempts to sabotage and frustrate the fight against insurgency in the country.

See reactions from Twitter below:

Nigerian Airforce ‘mistakenly’ bombed Nigerian foot soldiers thinking it’s Boko Haram. So they can’t differentiate between their foot colleagues and enemies? It seems to me more like a setup. The soldiers must have gotten too close to the sanctuary. Pantami can explain further. — DR.PENKING™ (@drpenking) April 26, 2021

We are starting this week with Nigerian AirForce shelling it’s own soldiers Zero communication, any shaking object is a target Same people that shelled the IDP camp in Rann,Borno state, Jan 17th 2017 I’m actually tired of being tired — KiNG D!V!NE Esq (@Divineze) April 26, 2021

Southerners in the Nigerian Army should quietly resign. This fight ain't for you. Nigerian Airforce bombed men of the Nigerian soldiers. Same morons could locate IPOB in Orlu, but can't differentiate between Boko Haram and men of the Nigerian soldiers. Kaipic.twitter.com/ddatXqA0ng — Unu Amaro Kam Siri Kwado (@AfamDeluxo) April 26, 2021

Yesterday, the Nigerian Airforce fighter jets were reported by the media to have “mistakenly” targeted nigerian soldiers on ground. Imagine going to fight for your country, and it is actually your country that is killing you. Pls pray for the Nigerian military

Pray for Nigeria. — #OurFavOnlineDoc 🩺🇳🇬🇬🇧💎 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 26, 2021

There is nothing like Nigerian Airforce "mistakenly". It was intentional, when they were busy recruiting so called repentant boko Haram into Nigeria military what do they expect? Good morning, Ndi ara! — Emeka Gift (@EmekaGift) April 26, 2021

Pantami said Boko Haram shouldn’t be killed like rams but our soldiers deserve to be killed anyhow by these terrorists and their sympathizers in the government. It seems there are more Boko Haram sympathizers in Nigerian Airforce. — 🌴 Yᴏᴜʀ Dᴇsᴛɪɴʏ Hᴇʟᴘᴇʀ®🕊🌴 (@AyanfeOfGod) April 26, 2021

Kaduna State University

Tweeps greeted with heavy criticisms, the recent hike in tuition fees especially for non-indigenes of the Kaduna State University (KASU) as revealed by the institution’s management on Monday.

The upward review of the school’s tuition from N24,000 to N26,000 and N150,000 to N500,000 for indigenes and non-indigenes respectively, has been widely condemned by Nigerians who consider the decision a laughable and ridiculous one.

We took these reactions:

Just imagine Seyi Makinde was the one that Increased a school fee from N26,000 to N500,000 like El Rufai did with Kaduna State University. Lol

Nobody is even saying anything, not even the supposed representatives of the masses. El Rufai is really enjoying this APC privilege. — Premier (@SodiqTade) April 26, 2021

Kaduna state university dun turn harvard overnight — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) April 26, 2021

500k for tuition fees in a State University. Mtchewwww. In Kaduna State University where you can be kidnapped at any time? Rubbish! — YourFavLawyer (@jagganiyu) April 26, 2021

When your child says he wants to go to Kaduna State University pic.twitter.com/37zZN3KiJN — Hakeem Femi is on restriction again 😔🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Iamkeemzy) April 26, 2021

Non indigenes of Kaduna State University going back to parents house pic.twitter.com/iq3k9uoYJC — Eromose🦍😈🦅🦉 (@_benevo) April 26, 2021

Iyana Iba

Nigerians also reacted to reports of widespread unrest in Iyana Iba and Ojo axis of Lagos State following violent clashes between commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as ‘Okada’ riders and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over tariff increment.

Video footages shared online alluded to ethnic clash between Hausas and Igbos, but the Lagos State Police Command in a statement, debunked such reports, noting that normalcy had now been restored in the affected areas.

See reactions below:

Ethnic Clash ongoing in Iyana Iba, LASU axis Lagos = South Western Nigeria Ongoing Massacre in Igbariam Anambra = South Eastern Nigeria Boko Haram rampage ongoing in Northern Nigeria Meanwhile our leaders: pic.twitter.com/AlNPDt8Bs7 — Mazi Chuks 30billion OT (@BillionaireOTe) April 26, 2021

Pls help retweet to save innocent lives , people coming towards badagry from iyana iba pls be careful oooo, e don dey hot for this area be at alert iyana iba, ojo alaba to okoko at the moment…😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/GIGTChRB1o — 🎀E2NU🎀 too straight forward ✌️. (@HPotables) April 26, 2021

Lasu road,

Iyana iba,

Ojo,

Volks bloody at the moment as their is a fight between some Fulani/ Hausa men and some Area boys, avoid this route and stay safe Gov @jidesanwoolu pls do something sir Pls Retweet

Thread!! pic.twitter.com/9sWPpxGgUS — Semakos’s Palace 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@semako_pr) April 26, 2021

The week just dey start and wahala don full everywhere. Nigerian Airforce | Boko Haram | Igbariam | Iyana Iba | Niger Delta pic.twitter.com/CT8sWv9QWY — Tchalla_Kings Man (@Nigsearchlight) April 26, 2021

Lagos will ban Okada again.. If they have any sense, they'll make sure that only bike-hailing firms have the right to do Okada in Lagos. This is a serious security issue now.. https://t.co/u0goQ8FqKU — Gene Grey (@EuginhoCortez) April 26, 2021

Iyana Iba, Lekki Phase 1, LASU, Minna in one day.

The reality of Nigerians living in Nigeria is getting worse by the day. — joanaachoba (@achoba_oj) April 26, 2021

Anambra

Residents of Ukpomachi community, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State were awoken to a gory sight on Monday morning after suspected hoodlums reportedly invaded and killed nine people.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the killing in a statement, said information about the incident was “still sketchy”, adding that the attackers were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

He also noted that the police were yet to verify the identities of those killed but unconfirmed speculations on social media were that the victims were a family of nine and were supposedly killed for ritual purposes as vital organs were collected by the attackers.

See reactions below:

Students of Anambra State University running away from Fulani Herdsmen terrorists at Igbariam, Anambra State. The video of the massacre is terrible. #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/yXa00jWZPH — I am a cool guy🌼 (@EbonySlim5) April 26, 2021

Call your wards and families living in Igbariam Anambra State. Everyone should stay safe. No one deserves to die unnecessarily 😭 — Spice 💕 (@tweetsbyspice) April 26, 2021

Willie Obiano will release a speech soon tell the people of Anambra state that there will be a state of emergency in Igbariam. It's the only line of action he knows. Obiano has no plans for the state. Just shampoo, champagne, state of emergency and vibes. — Ogechukwu Onye Life (@kingsleynovich) April 26, 2021

People currently in Anambra ought to be extremely careful cause some evil man are out for blood as the elections approaches🤷🏾‍♂️ — Nedu Emmanuel (@IamemmanueldCEO) April 26, 2021

…By Okiemute Abraham

