SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more | Ripples Nigeria

 SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more
SocialMediaTrends: Hike in Kaduna varsity fees; violence in Lagos, Anambra & more

Published

2 hours ago

on

The social media space on Monday witnessed a wild influx of violence-related topics following series of chaos that erupted in different parts of the country.

These topics made the highlights of conversations across online platforms for most part of the day.

Nigerian Airforce

NAF faced serious backlash on Monday following reports that the Force accidentally killed over 30 foot soldiers during an air raid amidst the battle against BokoHaram insurgents in the North-East.

Though the NAF in a statement has described the incident as an error, Nigerians are finding it difficult to believe claims that the soldiers were killed by mistake.

Some who suspected foul play on the part of the Nigerian Airforce noted that the incident indicated that there were elements in the Nigerian Military, making deliberate attempts to sabotage and frustrate the fight against insurgency in the country.

See reactions from Twitter below:

Kaduna State University

Tweeps greeted with heavy criticisms, the recent hike in tuition fees especially for non-indigenes of the Kaduna State University (KASU) as revealed by the institution’s management on Monday.

The upward review of the school’s tuition from N24,000 to N26,000 and N150,000 to N500,000 for indigenes and non-indigenes respectively, has been widely condemned by Nigerians who consider the decision a laughable and ridiculous one.

We took these reactions:

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: Forgery a greater crime? Reactions trail Garba Shehu’s insinuations on Pantami

Iyana Iba

Nigerians also reacted to reports of widespread unrest in Iyana Iba and Ojo axis of Lagos State following violent clashes between commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as ‘Okada’ riders and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) over tariff increment.

Video footages shared online alluded to ethnic clash between Hausas and Igbos, but the Lagos State Police Command in a statement, debunked such reports, noting that normalcy had now been restored in the affected areas.

See reactions below:

Anambra

Residents of Ukpomachi community, Awkuzu in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State were awoken to a gory sight on Monday morning after suspected hoodlums reportedly invaded and killed nine people.

The police spokesperson in the state, Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the killing in a statement, said information about the incident was “still sketchy”, adding that the attackers were armed with machetes and other dangerous weapons.

He also noted that the police were yet to verify the identities of those killed but unconfirmed speculations on social media were that the victims were a family of nine and were supposedly killed for ritual purposes as vital organs were collected by the attackers.

See reactions below:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

