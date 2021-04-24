 SocialMediaTrends: Forgery a greater crime? Reactions trail Garba Shehu's insinuations on Pantami | Ripples Nigeria
SocialMediaTrends: Forgery a greater crime? Reactions trail Garba Shehu’s insinuations on Pantami

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was again a subject of discussion on social media on Saturday morning.

This time, he is being dragged for insinuating that the crime of certificate forgery could be greater than that of terrorism cum religious extremism.

Shehu made the insinuations on live television on Friday night while he was speaking about the controversies trailing Dr Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Communications Minister.

He stated that those who criticized and were unwilling to forgive comments made by the embattled Minister in the past were the real problems of Nigeria.

“If Pantami had forged a certificate before coming into office, the attitude (of the presidency) would have been different,” he said, maintaining that the minister is now a changed person.

“We don’t remain in the same position. Don’t assume that things cannot change. If the one who created you gives it to you that from being bad, you can become good, what says you should deny some other person this right?

“Those people who stand in criticism of a man who has said he had wronged society, he has apologised and changed, and they are not willing to forgive him to move on, they are the ones who are the problem. They are the ones who are deeply intolerant,” Shehu argued

Nigerians went on to analyze his statements by recalling the case of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kemi Adeosun, who was forced to resign over alleged forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate.

Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Pantami, Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast & why Ghana is new ‘Giant of Africa’

See reactions by Nigerians below:

Greenfield University

Social media users also mourned the death of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, who were reportedly found dead in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.

The murdered students were among the lots kidnapped by armed bandits who invaded the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.

See how Nigerians reacted to the sad development:

…By Okiemute Abraham

Opinions

