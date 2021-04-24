SocialMediaTrends: Forgery a greater crime? Reactions trail Garba Shehu's insinuations on Pantami | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
SocialMediaTrends: Forgery a greater crime? Reactions trail Garba Shehu’s insinuations on Pantami
The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, was again a subject of discussion on social media on Saturday morning.
This time, he is being dragged for insinuating that the crime of certificate forgery could be greater than that of terrorism cum religious extremism.
Shehu made the insinuations on live television on Friday night while he was speaking about the controversies trailing Dr Isa Pantami, Nigeria’s Communications Minister.
He stated that those who criticized and were unwilling to forgive comments made by the embattled Minister in the past were the real problems of Nigeria.
“If Pantami had forged a certificate before coming into office, the attitude (of the presidency) would have been different,” he said, maintaining that the minister is now a changed person.
“We don’t remain in the same position. Don’t assume that things cannot change. If the one who created you gives it to you that from being bad, you can become good, what says you should deny some other person this right?
“Those people who stand in criticism of a man who has said he had wronged society, he has apologised and changed, and they are not willing to forgive him to move on, they are the ones who are the problem. They are the ones who are deeply intolerant,” Shehu argued
Nigerians went on to analyze his statements by recalling the case of former Minister of Finance, Dr. Kemi Adeosun, who was forced to resign over alleged forgery of her National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Certificate.
Read Also: SocialMediaTrends: More on Pantami, Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcast & why Ghana is new ‘Giant of Africa’
See reactions by Nigerians below:
Imagine Garba Shehu, a spokesman to the president, saying that former Finance Minister Kemi Adeosun crime was greater than Isa Pantami. So forgery is greater than terrorism according to Al Qaeda people's Congress 🤦♀️. It shall never be well with Lugard! DISINTEGRATION is key!!!
— Ada-Eze (@Real_AdaKing) April 23, 2021
Forgery is greater than terrorism. In order to justify Pantami's past actions, the lousy Garba Shehu goofed. This is the new Nigeria where forgery pose a threat to National unity than terrorism.
— Premier (@SodiqTade) April 23, 2021
According to Garba Shehu, it's about forgiving people's past mistakes & crimes, Kidnapper Evans has been in the prison & has on national TV shown remorse for his past deeds, Pls When is Buhari releasing him?
Just as pantanmi, Evans has changed too;
Eyin werey oniranu oshi.
— Adenekan Mayowa (@Mayorspeaks) April 24, 2021
Sexy mama with MaryKay cosmetics and stupid lipstick. pic.twitter.com/ddaX84SQMG
— Lord Franky (@Frankasino) April 23, 2021
Buhari to Garba Shehu –
Go & tell Nigerians I STAND WITH Al-Qaeda.
Baba is standing firmly with Al-Qaeda. 🤣
— Comrade Deji Adeyanju (@adeyanjudeji) April 22, 2021
If you are from the southwest, and you have sense, you will see what Garba Shehu is doing, making Kemi's wrongdoing sound worse than terrorism.
Get your sense and acts together, even you from the BMC reading this.
— Toluwalope OSAIGBOVO #FuelMgt #BizDev #Projects (@tholu_osa2) April 24, 2021
Yorubas made sure Stella Oduah was disgraced, Igbos made sure Kemi Adeosun was disgraced, when it came to Onnoghen South South had no voice bc they're always happy seeing Igbos & Yorubas fight to death.
Arewa closed ranks for their Pantamic son despite outcry from foolish South
— Ikenga Okija (@Ozo_Akuluouno) April 23, 2021
Garba Shehu said you should forgive Pandemic 😂😂😂😂😂😂
— Analyst :: Oluwadamilare (@SirMicpet) April 24, 2021
Greenfield University
Social media users also mourned the death of three of the abducted students of Greenfield University, who were reportedly found dead in Kwanan Bature village, a location close to the university.
The murdered students were among the lots kidnapped by armed bandits who invaded the institution located at Kasarami village off Kaduna-Abuja Road in Chikun local government area of Kaduna State on Tuesday.
See how Nigerians reacted to the sad development:
Three of the students abducted from Greenfield University, Kaduna have been killed.
No word from the CSO or commander in chief.
The Nigerian government is busy standing by terrorist sympathisers while citizens are being killed by terrorists.
— Ada Campbell (@Adacampbell) April 23, 2021
The only crime those students of Greenfield University, Kaduna committed is that they are Nigerians schooling in Nigeria.
The news of their death after being abducted is devastating. Nigeria failed them.
When will this madness stop?!
May their souls Rest In Peace.
— Wale Adetona (@iSlimfit) April 23, 2021
Sad part about the gruesome murder of the 2 Greenfield University students is that the killers would become 'repentant terrorists', get fed and clothed by the government. In few years, the terrorists will become Governors and Ministers — 'they have apologized and grown up'.
— FESTUS OGUN (@mrfestusogun) April 23, 2021
I’m so sorry to hear this Yamai. My deepest condolences!
— tolu ogunlesi (@toluogunlesi) April 23, 2021
He asked for answers, not condolences.
— Andre Kayode! (@FxckingAndre) April 23, 2021
…By Okiemute Abraham
