 PANTAMI: PDP says Presidency providing safe haven for sympathisers of terrorism | Ripples Nigeria
Connect with us

Latest

PANTAMI: PDP says Presidency providing safe haven for sympathisers of terrorism

Published

22 mins ago

on

Kola-Ologbondiyan

Despite the support being offered by the Presidency towards the embattled Minister of Communications, Isa Pantami, the main opposition party has berated it for what it says is its misguided stance on the matter.

This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kola Ologbondiyan.

Ologbondiyan criticised the justification offered by the administration for the continued stay of Pantami as a minister.

“Nigerians were traumatised that the Presidency could mount a hopeless defence and justification for the actions of the exposed Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who had already confessed to supporting terrorist groups like Al-Qaeda and Taliban.”

According to the statement, the “Buhari Presidency is a haven for traitors who are providing support to acts of terrorist activities in our nation.”

Consequently, the PDP linked this stance by the Presidency to the recent increase in banditry and insurgency since criminals are now emboldened due to a perceived lack of seriousness towards tackling this menace.

Read also: JNI rallies behind Pantami, slams reports linking minister to Yakowa’s death

“It is inexcusable that the Buhari Presidency is showing grave insensitivity to the fact that thousands of Nigerians have been massacred, maimed and horrified; that hundreds of communities have been devastated and that our nation has been under siege because of the actions and public comments by individuals like Isa Pantami,” the party said.

Fears amongst the populace about the compromise of security details especially the National Identification Number (NIN) also prompted the PDP to issue a call for the resignation of Pantami.

“This is in addition to allegations in the public space that the exposed minister had been compromising our national data as well as the NIN registration exercise, wherein aliens and invaders from other countries were alleged to have been registered as our citizens. These are issues that our party insists must be investigated by the Department of State Services (DSS).

“As a party, the PDP charges President Muhammadu Buhari to reassure the citizens by immediately withdrawing the statement from his Presidency, relieve Isa Pantami of his position as minister and take a bold step to flush out terrorist apologists from the Presidency,” the PDP declared.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Join the conversation

Investigations

INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I) INVESTIGATION... N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps (Part I)
Investigations1 hour ago

INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps

In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities INVESTIGATION... How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities

Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term ENUGU: Ugwuanyi to focus on security in second term
Investigations3 months ago

Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes

In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production

Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found REVIEW.... Conspiratorial Silence! Why NDDC’s stolen billions may never be found
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities

In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...

Sports

Sports9 hours ago

Abramovich, entire Chelsea board ‘deeply regret’ joining breakaway Super League

Chelsea owner, Roman Abramovich has expressed his regrets following his decision to sign the club up for the European Super...
Sports10 hours ago

Iwobi benched as Leno howler gifts Everton crucial win at Arsenal

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi was an unused substitute for Everton in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates...
Sports1 day ago

Iheanacho on target as Leicester boost UCL hopes with West Brom win

Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho was on target for Leicester City in their 3-0 victory over West Brom in the...
Sports1 day ago

Ibrahimovic signs one-year AC Milan contract extension

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has put pen to paper again as he agrees to a one-year contract extension with Serie A club,...
Sports2 days ago

Barcelona break silence on Super League, won’t take ‘rash action’ amid pressure

Spanish giants, Barcelona have finally broken their silence over the heavy criticism that greeted the formation of the breakway European...

Latest Tech News

Latest18 hours ago

Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
Latest2 days ago

USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
Latest2 days ago

Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators

The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...
Tech3 days ago

Uber reacts to drivers’ protest, assures of commitment to welfare

E-hailing company, Uber, has reacted to the ongoing protest by drivers of retailing platforms, who are demanding for an upward...
Latest3 days ago

Nigerian agrictech startup, Greenbles, launches bootcamp for farmers. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian agrictech startup,...
Latest4 days ago

Facebook unveils audio push to rival clubhouse. 2 other things and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Facebook unveils audio...