PDP asks DSS to question Pantami for alleged links with terrorists, renews call for minister’s sack | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
PDP asks DSS to question Pantami for alleged links with terrorists, renews call for minister’s sack
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday urged the Department of State Service (DSS) to question the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, for alleged links with terror organizations.
The minister has been receiving critical scrutiny from Nigerians over controversial remarks he made about Al-Qaeda and Taliban in the past.
But he has continued to maintain his innocence, claiming that the comments were made at a young age.
In a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP also renewed its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the minister given the sensitivity of the matter.
The party insisted that Pantami had access to sensitive government documents and information, including data of all individuals in the public and private sectors as well as the traditional and faith-based circles.
READ ALSO: Under fire Pantami in fresh face-saving move, renounces comments on terrorism
The statement read: “The PDP is particularly worried about allegations in the public suggesting that the minister compromised the NIN registration exercise by giving room for the registration of aliens and invaders from other countries as our citizens.
“The party tasks the DSS to investigate the allegation which has created apprehension, particularly given the rise in banditry and other terrorist activities in our country.
“The PDP urges Nigerians to remain at alert and very sensitive to their environment, while not hesitating in providing useful information to our security agencies in the interest of our nation.”
