Nasarawa govt orders schools to reopen January 18

The Nasarawa State government on Friday directed schools across the state to resume academic activities on January 18.

The state’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Hajiya Fatu Sabo, who gave the directive in a statement in Lafia, said heads of schools across the state had been mandated to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols in the facilities.

She urged management of private schools across the state to ensure compliance with the COVID-19 protocols by staff and students.

The commissioner said: “Officials from the ministry will visit the schools to ensure adherence to the protocols.

“What we are mostly concerned with, is first, the safety of the students and staff.

“The schools have been fumigated and safety equipment such as hand sanitisers and face masks provided.

“We will also ensure physical distancing and regular hand washing.”

Sabo directed principals, headteachers, and management of various schools in the state to commence academic activities without delay.

