Nasarawa to hold local council poll February 2021

The Chairman of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIEC), Henry John- Omaku, said on Thursday the commission would conduct the local government election in the state in February 2021.

John-Omaku stated this when the State House of Assembly Committee on NASIEC visited the commission on an oversight function in Lafia, the state capital.

He said the commission was working toward ensuring that election holds in February 2021 considering the importance of local council election to societal development.

The NASIEC chief said: “We are working hard to conduct the local government election in 2021, and subsequently the handing over will be by May 28 and May 29, same year.”

John-Omaku solicited the support of the Assembly members in the commission’s quest at organizing the local government election in the state.

He, however, said the commission was faced with challenges of utility vehicles and several other problems.

The Chairman of the House Committee on NASIEC, Alhaji Mohamed Okpoku, expressed happiness with the commission’s activities, particularly on the planned election.

