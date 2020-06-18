Nasarawa records seven COVID-19 deaths

Nasarawa State Governor, Abdullahi Sule, Thursday confirmed that seven persons had so far died from COVID-19 in the state.

The governor, who disclosed this at the review meeting of the state’s COVID-19 committee, said the state had so far recorded 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to him, 87 patients had been treated and discharged, 53 receiving treatments, while 30 others were on self-isolation awaiting transfer to treatment centres.

Sule expressed concern over the increase in cases of COVID-19 in the state despite the measures taken by the government to contain its spread.

He noted that the number of confirmed cases especially from Karu and Keffi local government areas was frightening.

READ ALSO: 23 Nasarawa State House of Assembly members test negative for COVID-19

The governor said:

“Karu alone has 76 confirmed cases, Keffi 30, and Lafia 24, others do not have a lot of cases while Keana, Toto and Wamba LGAs were yet to record any confirmed case.

“We need to review the situation because neighbouring Karu to Abuja and Keffi had over 100 confirmed cases.”

He assured the people of his administration’s commitment to prioritizing their welfare, health and security in line with his oath of office.

Join the conversation

Opinions