NBA frowns at Buhari’s govt for hounding protesters, sponsors of #EndSARS

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has frowned at the move by the Federal Government of Nigeria to arrest and also freeze the accounts of some protesters and sponsors of the #EndSARS movement.

The NBA which reacted through its President, Olumide Akpata in a Facebook post on Saturday said that lawyers are not smiling over the move by government to arrest, or freeze bank accounts of those perceived as sponsors of the protest and the seizure of international passport of one of the coordinators of the protest.

Akpata who lamented that this was not the deal, also decried the continued alleged threat on DJ Switch who had on October 20 raised the alarm of the Lekki shooting via her Instagram live.

He wrote thus on Facebook; “With all that’s going on in the aftermath of the #ENDSARS protests, Lawyers are definitely not smiling! @djswitch_ has gone into hiding after receiving threatening phone calls, Moe Odele’s passport was seized and she has been prevented from travelling outside the country and Rinu Oduala and many others have had their accounts frozen by the CBN…this was not the deal.”

READ ALSO: Meet 10 #EndSARS promoters whose bank accounts have been frozen by the Nigerian govt

This came after men of the Nigeria Police arrested one of the promoters of the #EndSARS protest, Eromosele Peter Adene, from his residence in the Ikeja area of the state.

Human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, broke the news of the arrest of Peter on his Twitter handle where he posted:

“@PoliceNG teams today invaded the home an activist, Eromosele Adene in Ikeja area and abducted him; he was ferried to the CP’s office, Hakeem Odumosu, where he remains incommunicado, denied access to lawyers and concerned family members. Tyranny will not win.”

The Edo State-born graduate of Computer Engineering was one of the frontline youth activists who participated in the EndSARS protest against police brutality, extortion, torture and murder of Nigerian citizens that rocked Nigeria last month.

Join the conversation

Opinions