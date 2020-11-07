EndSARS protesters arraigned in court, denied bail

A magistrate court sitting in Abuja has reportedly denied bail to some ENDSARS protesters arrested on Friday in Abuja.

Recall that on Friday, Omoyele Sowore, a former presidential candidate, shared videos online claiming that he and some other protesting against police brutality in front of the National Assembly were teargased and five were apprehended by the security operatives.

In an update shared on his Facebook page, the publisher said the arrested protesters were arraigned before a Magistrate court and the court denied them bail and ordered that they be remanded in prison custody.

READ ALSO:

“After our #EndSARS Graffiti action at the National Assembly today, we headed to the Magistrates in Wuse area of Abuja where some of our colleagues were arraigned after unlawful arrests were carried out by the Nigerian police. The court activities were scripted, it was unbelievable!

“The Magistrate denied our comrades bail using the case of Asari Dokubo as a justification. We were all shocked but not surprised. They were eventually led away to prison!

“Just another sad day and the reason we must keep fighting to liberate ourselves. #RevolutionNow” he wrote

Join the conversation

Opinions