NBC announces launch of free-to-air decoders in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

News
NBC announces launch of free-to-air decoders in Lagos
The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has unveiled the launch of free decoders as part of the digital switchover (DSO) in Lagos.
The unveiling was done by the Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, in Lagos State.
Lai disclosed that the set-top box does not require monthly subscriptions, except for an annual access fee of N1,500.
The DSO will enable millions of Nigerians who cannot afford the subscriptions of Pay-TV platforms to enjoy digital television with good content from 60 channels, the Minister stated.
“DSO simply means the switch-on of digital television in Lagos state. Today’s event marks the beginning of the second phase of the DSO rollout. It is coming a day before the fifth anniversary of the launch of the pilot programme of the DSO in Jos, Plateau state, on 30th April 2016,” the minister said.
“This may look like a daunting task. Indeed, it is. But the fact that we are here in Lagos today is a testimony to our resilience and determination to ensure the success of the transition from analogue to digital television across the country.
“We acknowledge the power and the extensive reach of modern broadcasting, which makes it a veritable tool for national development. The democratisation of digital television in Nigeria, which is what DSO is about, fits into the vision of President Muhammadu Buhari for a digital economy in the country.
“The switch-on of Lagos is unique and epochal because it marks the first time that the DSO project would be beaming 60 choice channels to television households.
READ ALSO: NBC announces apology by Channels TV over alleged breach of conduct
“This is not by accident. Lagos is Nigeria’s creative hub, hence it is important to harness the creative talents that abound in the state through this project.
“In accordance with our set timeline, we are optimistic that by December 7th, 2022, we will complete the switch-off of analogue broadcasting on the terrestrial television platform in Nigeria.
“Once a TV household acquires the set-top box and pays the once-a-year access fee, which is a token, it’s free viewing all the way.
“Our FreeTV brand is not a fluke. There is no monthly subscription payment. This enables millions of Nigerians who cannot afford to pay the rising subscription fees being charged by the Pay-TV platforms to enjoy the benefit of digital television.”
