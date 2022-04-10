News
NBS dismisses report on Statistician-General’s death
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has dismissed the report on the death of the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry.
In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Director of Communication and Public Relations, Ichedi Joel, NBS described the report as an outright falsehood.
The agency, however, confirmed that the statistician-general was recuperating from an undisclosed illness.
It urged Nigerians to ignore the report of his death.
READ ALSO: Nigeria gets new statistician-general, as Yemi Kale bows out
The statement read: “The Bureau wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in what was published by an online medium and considers the publication as the height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.
“The fact of the matter is that the Statistician-General was slightly indisposed on Saturday and following medication is now recuperating.
“We are well certain that he would, in a matter of a few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally.”
