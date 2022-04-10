NBS dismisses report on Statistician-General’s death

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has dismissed the report on the death of the Statistician-General of the Federation, Dr. Simon Harry.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja by its Director of Communication and Public Relations, Ichedi Joel, NBS described the report as an outright falsehood.

The agency, however, confirmed that the statistician-general was recuperating from an undisclosed illness.

It urged Nigerians to ignore the report of his death.

READ ALSO: Nigeria gets new statistician-general, as Yemi Kale bows out

The statement read: “The Bureau wishes to state that there is no iota of truth in what was published by an online medium and considers the publication as the height of irresponsible journalism and a figment of the imagination of the publisher.

“The fact of the matter is that the Statistician-General was slightly indisposed on Saturday and following medication is now recuperating.

“We are well certain that he would, in a matter of a few days, be back to his desk and continue his work in repositioning the NBS as the foremost national statistics agency in Africa and among the best globally.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now