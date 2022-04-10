Gunmen raze Imo commissioner, father’s homes 12 months after first attack

Gunmen on Saturday night attacked the country home of the Imo State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Cyprian Akaolisa, in Obibi, Orsu local government area of the state, and set fire to the building.

The criminals also razed the commissioner’s father’s house in the community.

The attack was the second in Akaolisa’s home in the last one year.

The gunmen attacked the building in 2021 and destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

The latest attack came just a few weeks after the hoodlums razed the country home of the President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor, in the state,

The commissioner confirmed the incident in a statement on Sunday night.

He said: “The Igbos are hardworking people who through their years of toils put up structures and leave developmental strides in their communities of Origin maka “akụ ruo ụlọ, a mara onye nwe ya.

“Through my many years of struggle, I have managed to put a block on another to build a befitting house for my family. My aged father also has a house he built through his sweats.

“Today, both buildings are in rubbles and ashes – our fellow Igbos burnt them.

“Firstly, last year, these arsonists burnt my country home in Obibi, Awo-Idemili, Orsu LGA of Imo State for no just cause.

“This year again, they returned and this time, they perfected the complete burning of even the blocks/bricks.

“And last night, to my utter consternation, they levelled my father’s house. This is a house my father built by himself – the life-toil of an aged man.”

