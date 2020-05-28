NCAA releases guidelines for flight crews as Nigerian govt prepares to reopen economy

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) on released post-COVID-19 protocols for Nigerian-based crews operating international flights.

The NCAA released the guidelines after the Federal Government declared its readiness to gradually reopen the economy after about seven weeks lull in activities.

In a letter dated May 27 and signed by its Director-General, Capt. Musa Nuhu, the NCAA said the flight crews were to henceforth wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and observe Infection, Prevention, and Control (IPC) measures for the duration of their flights.

The NCAA said the flight crews would not be quarantined but undergo mandatory testing for COVID-19 every 14 days at a cost to the Air Operator upon return to Nigeria.

However, any flight crew member who tests positive for COVID-19 will be taken to a treatment center for further management.

See the excerpts of the protocol below:

“1. Nigeria based Airlines/Aircrew wishing to conduct flight operations outside the country shall be required to comply with the following:

(a.) Ensure orientation and sensitization of crew on Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) measures as per training and guidance from public health authorities.

(b.) Ensure they have adequate stock of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), minimum 70 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizers and Universal Precaution Kits (UPK) onboard aircraft before the flight.

(c.) Ensure flight crew wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and observe IPC measures for the duration of the flight as follows:

“Flight deck Crew: Non-medical face mask and gloves. Face mask can be removed when the cockpit door is closed for safety reasons Cabin crew – Non-medical face mask, gloves, disposal surgical gowns and safety visors/goggles.

READ ALSO: NCAA reverses no Yellow card, no boarding policy, insists on vaccination of passengers at points of entry

“Ensure safe removal of gloves after performing specific tasks (d) Avoid touching their face and eyes with unclean hands d. Flight crew are to ensure that all passengers wear a non-medical face mask for the duration of the flight except when eating or using emergency oxygen.

(e) Flight crew are to ensure that passengers rub their hands with alcohol-based sanitizer as they embark the aircraft.

“(f). Put up a notice in the lavatory/washroom on handwashing that requests passengers wash their hands after using the lavatory

(g.) Flight crew are to maintain a safe distance between passengers and themselves; avoiding direct physical contact. (h.) Cabin crew will serve only pre-packed meals to passengers.

(i) Where practicable, the flight crew will reserve one lavatory for their own use.

(j). Cabin crew will apply the disinfectant spray in lavatory every 60 minutes during the flight

Join the conversation

Opinions