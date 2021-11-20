Sports
Ndidi, Iheanacho in action as Leicester lose 3-0 to Chelsea
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were in action for Leicester City as they fell to a 3-0 defeat to Chelsea.
The game played at the King Power Stadium on Saturday saw Ndidi play full time while Iheanacho was subbed on to salvage the Foxes, but failed.
Premier League leaders Chelsea were ruthless against the hosts, as the win tightened their grip on top spot.
Read Also: Oshodi, others vie for ITTF positions as Sports Ministry offers support
Antonio Rudiger looped in a header from a corner whipped in by ex-Leicester wing-back Ben Chilwell, to open the scoring in the 14th minute.
Another former Foxes favourite, midfielder N’Golo Kante, doubled the lead in the 28th minute by firing home from the edge of the box.
The Blues had also three goals ruled out for offside, the assistant’s flag foiling Hudson-Odoi, Reece James and Christian Pulisic, who capped his return from injury by slotting home Chelsea’s third from Hakim Ziyech’s cross.
