Ndidi likely to return from injury November, says Rodgers

Super Eagles midfielder, Wilfred Ndidi will likely not play football until November, according to the latest information from Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers.

Ndidi was absent for the Eagles during the last international break due to injury, and has also missed key features for Leicester since last month.

The 24-year-old suffered a harmstring injury in Leicester’s 2-2 draw against Burnely in September, and will also miss the Foxes home game against Manchester United this weekend.

“He’ll probably join the group, I would say, in the next international break,” Rodgers told a press conference.

“Over the course of this section of games, he probably won’t be available. We’re hoping that by then he’ll be back.”

Ndidi has made six league appearances for the Foxes this season.

