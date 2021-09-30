Sports
UEL: Osimhen scores but Napoli lose; Leicester beaten in Iheanacho, Ndidi’s absence
Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli in their Europa League group C defeat against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.
Osimhen, who has been scoring for the Serie A club in almost every game since the start of the season, netted a goal but Napoli suffered a 3-2 loss.
Osimhen started the game on the bench and replaced Andre Petagna after the break before scoring his side’s second goal deep into injury time.
Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was in action for Sparta Moscow in the game.
Moses featured for 90 minutes.
Read Also: Osimhen double helps Napoli thrash Sampdoria, reclaim Serie A top spot
In the other game of group C, Leicester City suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Legia Warsaw.
Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were absent following travel documents issue for Iheanacho and a suspension for Ndidi, who was shown a red card in their 2-2 draw against Napoli in their first game.
At the General Ceska Arena, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were all in action in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague.
Balogun and Bassey featured for 90 minutes while Aribo was replaced by John Lundstram 13 minutes from time.
Rangers are winless in Group A after losing their opening game 2-0 to Olympic Lyon.
In a Group D encounter, Henry Onyekuru put up an impressive performance as Greek club Olympiacos thrashed their host Fenerbahce 3-0.
Onyekuru was replaced by Cameroon midfielder Pierre Malong in 64th minute.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...