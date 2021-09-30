UEL: Osimhen scores but Napoli lose; Leicester beaten in Iheanacho, Ndidi’s absence

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen was on target again for Napoli in their Europa League group C defeat against Spartak Moscow on Thursday night.

Osimhen, who has been scoring for the Serie A club in almost every game since the start of the season, netted a goal but Napoli suffered a 3-2 loss.

Osimhen started the game on the bench and replaced Andre Petagna after the break before scoring his side’s second goal deep into injury time.

Former Nigeria international Victor Moses was in action for Sparta Moscow in the game.

Moses featured for 90 minutes.

In the other game of group C, Leicester City suffered a shock 1-0 loss against Legia Warsaw.

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi were absent following travel documents issue for Iheanacho and a suspension for Ndidi, who was shown a red card in their 2-2 draw against Napoli in their first game.

At the General Ceska Arena, Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey were all in action in Rangers’ 1-0 defeat to Sparta Prague.

Balogun and Bassey featured for 90 minutes while Aribo was replaced by John Lundstram 13 minutes from time.

Rangers are winless in Group A after losing their opening game 2-0 to Olympic Lyon.

In a Group D encounter, Henry Onyekuru put up an impressive performance as Greek club Olympiacos thrashed their host Fenerbahce 3-0.

Onyekuru was replaced by Cameroon midfielder Pierre Malong in 64th minute.

