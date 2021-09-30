Kane bags hat-trick as Spurs thrash NS Mura in Europa Conference League

England striker Harry Kane came off the bench and scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-1 victory over NS Mura on Thursday night.

After a mixed start to the season, Spurs put up a fine performance to dominat the first half, scoring two early goals against the Slovenian side.

Dele Alli opened the scoring on four minutes, drilling his penalty into the bottom-left corner after he was fouled by goalkeeper Matko Obradovic.

Giovani lo Celso added a second six minutes later, collecting Harry Winks’ pass before driving the ball into the roof of the net.

As the visitors picked up in the second half, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura were brought on in the 60th minute.

Kane then linked up with Moura for his first goal and Son for his second, before side-footing past Obradovic for his 16th career hat-trick.

Spurs had been held to a draw in their Group G opener against Stade Rennes a fortnight ago.

The win on Thursday takes them top of group G on tour points, above Rennes who also have four points after beating Vitesse 2-1 in the other game of the group in Netherlands.

