Sports
Kane bags hat-trick as Spurs thrash NS Mura in Europa Conference League
England striker Harry Kane came off the bench and scored a hat-trick for Tottenham Hotspur in their 5-1 victory over NS Mura on Thursday night.
After a mixed start to the season, Spurs put up a fine performance to dominat the first half, scoring two early goals against the Slovenian side.
Dele Alli opened the scoring on four minutes, drilling his penalty into the bottom-left corner after he was fouled by goalkeeper Matko Obradovic.
Giovani lo Celso added a second six minutes later, collecting Harry Winks’ pass before driving the ball into the roof of the net.
Read Also: UEL: Osimhen scores but Napoli lose; Leicester beaten in Iheanacho, Ndidi’s absence
As the visitors picked up in the second half, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Lucas Moura were brought on in the 60th minute.
Kane then linked up with Moura for his first goal and Son for his second, before side-footing past Obradovic for his 16th career hat-trick.
Spurs had been held to a draw in their Group G opener against Stade Rennes a fortnight ago.
The win on Thursday takes them top of group G on tour points, above Rennes who also have four points after beating Vitesse 2-1 in the other game of the group in Netherlands.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...