Ranieri begins Watford career with thumping defeat to Liverpool

Newly appointed Watford Manager, Claudio Ranieri was made to begin his journey at Vicarage Road with a thrashing defeat to Liverpool on Saturday.

Ranieri, who was appointed earlier this month, was beginning his 22nd different job in his long and varied coaching career.

The Premier League encounter saw the Reds clinch a 5-0 victory over their hosts, with Sadio Mane, Mohammed Salah and Roberto Firmino scoring.

Mane opened the scoring to become the third African player to score 100 Premier League goals, before Firmino doubled the lead and scored again in the second half.

Salah then finished a brilliant individual goal with a smart shot beyond Ben Foster before Firmino completed his hat-trick to land a 5-0 victory.

Salah’s goal takes him level with former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba as the highest-scoring African player in Premier League history with 104 goals.

For Firmino, it was his first hat-trick since December 2018.

The result means Liverpool have scored three goals or more in all six away games in all competitions so far this season, something no other English top-flight side has ever managed.

The Jurgen Klopp side also extended their unbeaten start to the season and took them back to the top of the table, before Chelsea’s visit to Brentford later on Saturday.

Super Eagles duo of Williams Troost-Ekong and Emmanuel Dennis were in action for Watford while Oghenekaro Etebo was absent due to injury.

