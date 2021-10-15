The Ballon d’Or, every player’s dream -Benzema

Real Madrid and France striker Karim Benzema has expressed his desire to someday clinch the Ballon d’Or award.

The 33-year-old has carried Los Blancos in terms of goalscoring for the best part of two years, and has been so impressive this season.

He was recently handed an international recall to France squad by manager Didier Deschamps.

“It’s a trophy that all the players want,” Benzema told TVE.

Read Also: Benzema nets hat-trick as Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo on Bernabeu return

“Ever since I was little, I have been thinking about winning that award. If I am in anyway close, then it is because of my teammates.”

Benzema is expected to become teammates with Kylian Mbappe at Madrid in 2022, and the veteran has only good things to say about playing with him at international level to this point.

“I enjoy being with him in the national team.

“In the future, why not? He’s a great player but you have to respect PSG. I have always said it, and I’ll say it again, I hope that we will play together some day,” added Benzema.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now