Why Sterling is considering leaving Man City

Manchester City forward, Raheem Sterling has expressed his desire to leave the club if an opportunity were to arise for him to do so.

The 26-year-old, who has struggled to hold down a regular place in the team this year, said he would consider leaving and moving abroad.

Sterling has scored 30 goals in 51 appearances during the 2019-20 campaign for the Pep Guardiola side.

But the forward only managed to find the net 14 times last season, and has started just twice in this season’s Premier League.

Speaking at the FT Business of Sport US summit, Sterling said: “If there was an opportunity to go somewhere else, I would be open to it at this moment in time.

“As I said, football is the most important thing to me – challenges that I have set myself from a young age and dreams as well, to play abroad.

“As an English player all I know is the Premier League and I have always had something down (in me) that maybe one day I would love to play abroad to see how I would come up against that challenge.

“I’m not a person that’s going to complain. I’ve not tried to make it a bigger deal than it actually is.

“I get on with my work, do what I need to do. And I’m just raring to go – playing football matches regularly, score goals regularly.

“From being a young child, football has been the most important thing in my life, my most happiest I should say.

“If I want my happiness at a certain level I need to be playing football. I need to be scoring goals and enjoying myself.”

Meanwhile Guardiola has maintained that Sterling was still very much a key member of his squad. It is yet to be known what could become of the Englishman’s future come January.

