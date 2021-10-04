Connect with us

Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Dennis get new boss as Ranieri takes over at Watford

Published

18 mins ago

on

Super Eagles trio of Williams Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis have welcomed a new manager, Claudio Ranieri, at their club, Watford.

The Premier League side completed the appointment of Ranieri as new manager to take over from Xisco Munoz who was sacked on Sunday.

Munoz’s departure came 10 months after he joined Watford and having led them to promotion from the Championship last season.

The Spaniard left his position after the club’s 1-0 defeat by Leeds on Saturday.

Read Also: Isaac Success joins Udinese on permanent deal from Watford

Ranieri, a former Leicester City boss, is coming on board after signing a two-year contract.

The Italian returns to the Premier League, which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.

His first game in charge will be against Liverpool in the Premier League at Vicarage Road after the international break on October 16.

Watford confirmed Ranieri will be joined by assistant coaches Paolo Benetti and Carlo Cornacchia, as well as fitness coach Carlo Spignoli.

