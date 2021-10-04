Sports
Troost-Ekong, Etebo, Dennis get new boss as Ranieri takes over at Watford
Super Eagles trio of Williams Troost-Ekong, Oghenekaro Etebo and Emmanuel Dennis have welcomed a new manager, Claudio Ranieri, at their club, Watford.
The Premier League side completed the appointment of Ranieri as new manager to take over from Xisco Munoz who was sacked on Sunday.
Munoz’s departure came 10 months after he joined Watford and having led them to promotion from the Championship last season.
The Spaniard left his position after the club’s 1-0 defeat by Leeds on Saturday.
Read Also: Isaac Success joins Udinese on permanent deal from Watford
Ranieri, a former Leicester City boss, is coming on board after signing a two-year contract.
The Italian returns to the Premier League, which he famously won with Leicester in 2015-16, having left Serie A side Sampdoria in the summer.
His first game in charge will be against Liverpool in the Premier League at Vicarage Road after the international break on October 16.
Watford confirmed Ranieri will be joined by assistant coaches Paolo Benetti and Carlo Cornacchia, as well as fitness coach Carlo Spignoli.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...