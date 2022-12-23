Sports
Ranieri takes over at Cagliari 31yrs after first managing club
Former Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri has made a return to Italian Serie B side Cagliari 31 years after first managing the club.
During his first spell between 1988 and 1991, Ranieri took the club from Serie C to Serie A.
The 71-year-old has now signed a deal until the summer of 2025 in his first role since being sacked by Watford in January.
“I’m going back to Cagliari,” said Ranieri
“I’ve always known it, I declared it even then, at the time of my departure.”
Ranieri replaces Fabio Liverani – who was sacked earlier in the week – as Cagliari boss, with the club currently 14th in Serie B.
He added: “Cagliari made me understand that maybe I could make it in my job. I had found all the elements that helped me in those three years – fans, players, managers, we were all one.
“In these days you have helped me make this decision, which was not easy for various reasons. We are bound by mutual respect and love, many beautiful memories.
“I come with unchanged enthusiasm, love and passion, but I alone is not enough.
“The help of the club will be needed, which strongly wanted me, my new boys, our fans will be needed, especially them, to push our Cagliari to the results that we all strongly hope for.
“I’m sure we’ll all find ourselves together pushing the team, all in the same direction, because that’s all we want.”
Ranieri was dismissed by Watford at the start of 2022 after less than four months in charge.
Ripples Nigeria recalls that he famously won the Premier League title with Leicester in 2015-16.
