Sports
Everton, Leicester handed home defeats as Premier League returns
Super Eagles forward Alex Iwobi was in action for Everton as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Wolves at the Goodison Park on Boxing Day.
The Premier League game saw Wolves snatch a big victory with a late winner through Rayan Ait-Nouri who scored a dramatic goal in stoppage time.
The Toffees had opened the scoring in the ninth minute when Yerry Mina glanced Dwight McNeil’s near-post corner into the net before Wolves began their comeback with a Daniel Podence equaliser in the 22nd minute.
The win took Wolves up to 18th, a place below Everton who have now lost their past four games.
The Premier League resumed on Boxing Day after a break that saw the hosting of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
Read Also: Onana retires from Cameroon national team after World Cup fallout
At the King Power Stadium, Super Eagles duo of Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were in action as Leicester City fell to a 3-0 loss to Newcastle United.
Three first-half goals helped the visitors claim a sixth consecutive Premier League win and move up to second in the table.
Chris Wood opened the scoring via penalty in the third minute before Miguel Almiron and Joelinton also scored.
In the other Premier League games played on Monday, Fulham defeated Crystal Palace 3-0, Tottenham Hotspur were held to a 2-2 draw at Brentford while Southampton lost 3-1 to Brighton.
