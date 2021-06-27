 NDLEA arrests 253 suspects in Osun | Ripples Nigeria
Metro

NDLEA arrests 253 suspects in Osun

Published

1 hour ago

on

The Osun State Command of the National Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Saturday said it arrested 253 drug suspects in 12 months.

The Osun NDLEA Commander, Mr. Samuel Egbeola, disclosed this while commemorating the 2021 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Osogbo.

He said the arrests were part of the activities of the agency between June 2020 and June 2021, noting that among the arrested suspects were 240 males and 13 females.

Also, he disclosed that the command seized 385.54kg of different illicit substances during the period under review, and secured court judgement against four of the drug suspects, while 30 other cases were still pending before the court.

Egbeola noted that about 167 drug-dependent persons (drug addicts and users) were also counselled in the period under review.

“In terms of seizure of illicit drugs or substances, we seized 385.54kg of different illicit substances made up of cannabis sativa, tramadol, ryphnol, amongst others.

“About 10.05 hectares of cannabis farms were also destroyed,” he said.

Egbeola attributed the success recorded by the command to the assistance of several stakeholders and the state government in particular.

By Victor Uzoho…

