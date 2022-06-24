NDLEA prosecutes 23 drug offenders in Oyo

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has prosecuted 23 drug offenders in Oyo State.

The NDLEA Commander in the state, Abdullahi Saeed, who disclosed this at a media briefing to commemorate the 2022 International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking in Ibadan, said the offenders were prosecuted between January and this month.

Saeed added that the agency had arrested 159 suspected drug traffickers and offenders from January to date.

He said: “From January 2022 to date, Oyo State Command of NDLEA conducted various raids in the city of Ibadan, towns and villages within the state.

“Patrols were also conducted both day and night along Lagos- Ibadan highway, Ibadan-Ife expressway as well as other busy roads within the state.

“These raids and patrols resulted in the arrest of a total of 159 suspects and a total seizure of 824.93 kg illicit drugs.

“They comprised cannabis sativa, cocaine, skoochies, amphetamine, tramadol and other psychotropic substances.”

The NDLEA commander also alerted the residents on the increasing consumption of a new substance called skoochies in the state.

“Skoochies is a mixture of a variety of drugs prepared to give high effect on the users.

“It is usually cannabis, tramadol and hot drinks mixed and soaked together in water from which shots are taken,” Saeed added.

