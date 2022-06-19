NDLEA intercepts tramadol worth N200m in Lagos

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has intercepted 10 cartons of tramadol 225mg valued at N200 million in Lagos.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the consignment was packaged as “tramaking” containing 500,000 tablets with a total weight of 407kg.

The illicit drugs, according to him, were seized during a joint examination with the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) at the Service warehouse in the state.

Babafemi said: “The consignment arrived at Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO) import shed from India via Ethiopian Airline on June 6.

“It was eventually transferred to the NDLEA by Customs on June 15.

“The previous day, June 14, a similar joint examination with Customs at the Customs enforcement terminal, Tincan seaport, Lagos, led to the seizure of 33 parcels of cannabis indica (Colorado) weighing 16.5kgs.

“The drug exhibit was recovered from a 40-foot container, TRHU 7874497 containing four vehicles.

“The cannabis coming from Montreal, Canada, was discovered in three out of the four vehicles in the container.”

