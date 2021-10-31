NDLEA seizes consignments of cocaine, heroin, others at Lagos airport

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has seized consignments of cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, and Indian hemp at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The NDLEA Director, Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the agency operatives intercepted 20 parcels of cocaine during outward clearance of cargo at the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc.’s (NAHCO) export shed on Thursday.

He said the parcels weighing 1.2kg and concealed in packets of Zee black soap were being shipped to London.

The NDLEA spokesman also revealed that 23 parcels of heroin weighing 1.4kg concealed in packets of Zee black soap and 39 parcels of 2.35kg Methamphetamine concealed in Dudu -Osun soap were intercepted at the airport.

Babafemi said: “Another cargo was intercepted at the NAHCO shed where 7.35kgs of Indian hemp concealed inside some tablets of Dudu Osun soap were recovered on October 21.

“At least three suspects have so far been arrested in connection with the items.

“A nursing mother who claims to be a part-time 400-level student of International Studies and Diplomacy at the University of Benin, Mariam Dirisu had earlier been arrested for trafficking in 5kg skunk and 8.1grams of Molly.

“She was arrested barely a week after she was granted bail for attempting to smuggle drugs concealed in cassava flour meal called ‘akpu’ into NDLEA cell for a suspect.

“The 35-year-old mother of a two-month-old baby was first arrested on October 21 by the Edo State Command of the agency.”

