NEMA inaugurates committee to tackle 2020 floods

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) on Wednesday appointed a committee that would respond proactively to the year 2020 impending floods.

The Director-General, NEMA, Air Vice Marshal Muhammadu Muhammed (retd.) inaugurated the committee in Abuja.

The agency boss, who was represented at the event by the agency’s Director, Planning Research and Forecasting, Kayode Fagbemi, said NEMA was not going to wait to just respond to the flood forecast.

Muhammed said the NEMA committee will work to reduce the devastating impact of floods and provide support for communities at risk.

He said, “We may not be able to determine the magnitude of the rain that may fall, but we can decide to help reduce the negative impact in our communities.”

