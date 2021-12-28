NERC says 167 persons electrocuted in H1 2021

Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has called on Nigerians to be more vigilant handling electrical appliances.

This is as the commission revealed that Nigeria recorded 167 electrical incidents in the first six months of 2021.

NERC revealed this in its quarterly reports published on its website.

According to the report the highest electrical incident of 86 were recorded in the second quarter of 2021, compared to 81 recorded in the first three months of 2021.

Among the number of incidents, 50 persons were recorded to have died while the others sustained serious injuries.

The report reads “In the first quarter, the Commission received 81 accident reports from the licensed operators during the first quarter of 2021. The accidents, unfortunately, resulted in 24 deaths and 13 injuries of various degrees involving both employees of the companies and third parties.

READ ALSO: Electricity consumers not required to pay for meters under NMMP —NERC

“The commission, in line with its mandate to ensure safe and reliable electricity services, has commenced enforcement on some of the incidents involving various safety breaches during the quarter.

“On account of its zero tolerance on safety breaches in NESI and in line with its strategic goals 2021-2023, the commission has continued to intensify its monitoring and implementation of various safety programmes aimed at reducing accidents in NESI.

“The safety programmes implemented by the commission include, but not limited to, the standardisation of system protection schemes, public enlightenment on the safe use of electricity, a review of an operational procedure for Distribution System Operators, DSO, on fault clearing and engagement of stakeholders on Right of Way, RoW, violation.”

“During the second quarter of 2021, the Commission received a total of 86 mandatory health and safety reports from licensees,” the report stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now