New Ekiti Gov, Oyebanji, freezes state‘s bank accounts after inauguration

New Ekiti State Governor, Biodun Oyebanji, has frozen all the operational bank accounts run by the state government with immediate effect.

Oyebanji who announced the freezing of the accounts shortly after his inauguration on Sunday, mandated all financial officers in the state Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to comply with the directive.

In a statement a few hours after the swearing-in ceremony, the Governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, said the governor had ordered the freezing of all the accounts of the state government with immediate effect.

“All accounting officers and financial institutions are urged to comply with this directive,” Oyebode said.

Oyebanji was sworn in alongside his deputy, Chief Monisade Afuye, as the fifth democratically elected governor of Ekiti State by the Chief Judge, Justice Oyewole Adeyeye.

In his inaugural speech, the new Ekiti helmsman promised to run an “all-inclusive government that would be just, equitable and fair to all, irrespective of religious and political inclinations.”

He further promised that his administration would focus on human capital development, good governance, agriculture and rural development, Arts, Culture and Tourism, infrastructure and industrialisation to transform the state to microcosm of development.



